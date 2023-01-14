Nashik: Gram sevak demands bribe worth Rs 600, falls into trap of anti-corruption department

A gram sevak from Pimpalnare (Tq. Dindori), who demanded a bribe of Rs 600 to issue a death certificate, fell into the trap of the anti-corruption department.

A family member of a resident of Ashewadi had passed away. Gram Sevak Shravan Waman Wakchaure had demanded a bribe of Rs 600 from the complainant to get the death certificate for the person.

After the complainant complained to the Nashik anti-bribery department in this regard, a trap laid by the prevention department caught Gram Sevak accepting a bribe of Rs. 600 for the death certificate from the complainant.

Sharmistha Walawalkar, Guide of Corruption Department, Police Superintendent of Anti-Corruption Department N. S. Nyhalde, Additional Superintendent of Police Narendra Pawar, Trap Officer Meera Adarane, Praveen Mahajan, Ajay Garud, and Parashuram Jadhav's team took this action.

It was urged at this time to contact the concerned authorities on the toll-free number 1064 if there is a demand for a bribe from the officers and employees. Work is underway to register a case against the bribed gram sevak at the Dindori police station.