Nashik: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti condemns Chhagan Bhujbal's statement on priests

Chhagan Bhujbal, a former deputy chief minister and leader of the National Congress Party, expressed his dissatisfaction with the dress code imposed by different temples in Maharashtra, stating, "Priests in temples are not wearing full clothes. Tell them to wear full clothes." Bhujbal had made this criticism in a press conference held in Nashik on Monday.

Now, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has strongly condemned his statement. The organisation has said that Bhujbal's criticism shows hatred towards Hinduism and challenged that he should show the courage to criticise the customs and religious leaders of other religions.

Expressing surprise over it, the organisation has said that Bhujbal is not aware of the simple fact that as per Hinduism, worship is done wearing the 'Sovale-Uparne', the attire to be worn for performing religious rituals. The organisation has also questioned if Bhujbal and the others who pretend to be progressives would have the courage to criticise the wrong practices of other religions. Even if there is a call to wear only 'cultured clothes' in the temple, opposing it is anti-Indian culture, the organisation said. Its spokesperson Ramesh Shinde has stated in a press release that the dress code in temples is a religious matter and politicians should not tamper with it.