Nashik Hospitals Shuttered Today Due To Brutal Attack on Doctor

On one hand, doctors are on strike, while on the other side, a life-threatening attack on a doctor in Nashik has come to light. This incident occurred at Suyoga Hospital in Nashik. The doctor, critically injured in the attack, has been transferred to a private hospital for treatment. What's significant is that this shocking event unfolded in the evening following discussions on crime control during a meeting with the Home Minister. Consequently, a debate has emerged questioning the state of law enforcement in Nashik.

Doctor severely injured.

Dr. Kailas Rathi was assaulted at Suyog Hospital in Panchavati, Nashik, late at night. The hospital's director, Dr. Kailas Rathi, sustained serious injuries in the attack, being stabbed in the head and neck with a sharp weapon. The incident occurred in the hospital's intensive care unit, instilling fear among the patients. Dr. Rathi was subsequently hospitalized for further treatment.

In a distressing turn of events, a fatal attack on Kailas Rathi unfolded at Suyog Hospital in Panchavati between 9.30 pm on Friday. The police reported that the hospital's public relations officer, the husband of a woman, carried out the attack due to a financial dispute. The process of filing a case at Panchvati Police Station extended late into the night.

What's the matter?

The attack near the Agricultural Produce Market Committee at Suyog Hospital involving Kailas Rathi occurred when the suspected assailant visited on Friday night. A verbal altercation escalated into a physical assault, with the assailant striking Dr. Rathi 15 to 16 times on the head and neck before fleeing. Hospital staff responded to the commotion, providing immediate care. Due to the severity of his condition, Dr. Rathi was transferred to Apollo Hospital.

Following the tragic incident in Nashik on Friday night, all hospitals in the city will cease operations today as doctors go on strike in protest. Existing patients will continue to receive care, but new outpatient appointments will not be scheduled, according to IMA Nashik. A meeting of all doctors is scheduled for noon today to address the situation.