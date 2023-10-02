Nashik: Leopard run over by unidentified vehicle on Samruddhi Expressway

In a tragic incident on Saturday evening, a three-and-a-half-year-old male leopard lost its life in a collision on the Samruddhi highway near Igatpuri, Nashik district. The accident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. when the leopard was crossing the highway and was struck by an unidentified vehicle. The impact of the collision resulted in the leopard's immediate demise.

A forest department spokesperson confirmed the incident, stating that the leopard's remains were sent for a post-mortem examination, followed by a proper cremation procedure in accordance with established protocols. Sadly, this marks the second such accident involving a leopard in the past month.

Over the last two years, the district has witnessed a troubling pattern of around 15 leopard fatalities resulting from road accidents at various locations.