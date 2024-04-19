Nashik Lok Sabha Election: NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Withdraws From Race After Delay In Candidate Announcement

Maharashtra minister and Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday announced his withdrawal from the Lok Sabha polls, stating that he will not contest from the Nashik seat. This decision comes amidst ongoing uncertainty within the Mahayuti alliance regarding their candidate selection for the seat.

Bhujbal remarked that the issue regarding the Nashik seat remains unresolved. He disclosed, "There had been a discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah earlier, and he had suggested that Bhujbal should contest this seat." However, he declared, "Now I am withdrawing my claim on the Nashik Lok Sabha seat. I will not contest elections. I will campaign for the Mahayuti."

Expressing gratitude, Bhujbal also thanked PM Modi and HM Amit Shah for proposing his name earlier.

The ongoing tussle among alliance partners within Mahayuti over seat allocations has persisted, even as the elections have commenced. Seats like Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Thane, Nashik, and Mumbai NW have become contentious due to both alliance parties having strong contenders adamant about contesting.

In Nashik, Ajit Pawar’s NCP was keen on having Bhujbal as their candidate for the polls. However, Shiv Sena MP Hemant Godse has also expressed interest in contesting this seat. Following consistent delays in announcing the candidate due to ongoing negotiations between the factions, Bhujbal has now opted to withdraw from the race and support the alliance's campaign.