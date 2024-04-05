Nashik Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Election Commission's SVEEP Team Plans Voter Awareness in District

As per the announcement by the Election Commission of India, Nashik district will conduct polls for the Lok Sabha General Election 2024 in the fifth phase on May 20, 2024. In a recent meeting, Collector and District Election Officer Jalaj Sharma instructed the SVEEP team (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) to devise a strategy to raise awareness and increase voter turnout in Nashik district.

Chairing the review meeting of the activities executed under Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation program (SVEEP) at the central hall of the Collectorate, Sharma stressed on the need for heightened voter participation to strengthen democracy. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer and SVEEP Chief Nodal Officer Ashima Mittal, Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Smita Zagde, Upazila Election Officer Dr. Shashikant Mangarule, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Ravindra Pardeshi, and other officials associated with SVEEP were present for the meeting.

Various initiatives are undertaken by the Election Commission to promote voter awareness and increase the voting percentage. Sharma urged for active citizen engagement in SVEEP activities to motivate voters, ultimately leading to an enhanced voting rate. Mittal, while reviewing the sweep activities conducted based on assembly constituencies, emphasized the importance of documenting awareness initiatives. She advocated for increased citizen participation in the poll awareness rally scheduled for April 8, 2024. Mittal proposed the display of "Vote kar Nashikkar" and "I will decide my MP" taglines on billboards in urban areas and suggested organizing voting awareness activities during upcoming events such as Gudhipadwa, Ramadan Eid, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.