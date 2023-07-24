Nashik: MNS office-bearers arrested for vandalizing toll plaza

During a visit to north Maharashtra, Amit Thackeray, the son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, faced an incident where his car was halted at a toll plaza on the Samruddhi Highway in Sinnar taluka. This situation arose after MNS workers had a confrontation with the toll plaza staff, leading to the toll plaza being vandalized. Following the incident, the Samruddhi Toll Administration filed a complaint, resulting in a case being registered against 15 individuals. Subsequently, the Wavi police arrested eight of these individuals after summoning them for questioning.

Amit Thackeray has been touring north Maharashtra for the last four to five days. During his visit, on Saturday night, there was a big problem at the toll plaza on Samruddhi Highway in Sinnar taluka. The toll staff stopped Amit Thackeray's car and treated them rudely, causing a lot of commotion. He had to wait for about thirty minutes before the issue was resolved.

Subsequently, enraged MNS officials went on to vandalize the toll plaza, and this incident was captured on video, quickly becoming viral. The Samruddhi Toll Administration reported a substantial loss of approximately Rs 5 lakh due to the act of vandalism. In response, the toll administration lodged a formal complaint with the Wavi police station. Taking the matter seriously, the police registered a case against 15 individuals whose identities were not immediately known. Out of these, fourteen were detained for questioning, and as of now, eight of them have been taken into custody.