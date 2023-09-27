Nashik: Mobile Phone explosion injures three, damages vehicles

In a shocking incident in Nashik, Maharashtra, at least three individuals sustained burn injuries when a mobile phone exploded while on charging mode. The explosion, which occurred in the Uttam Nagar area of Nashik district, also resulted in damage to nearby parked vehicles, shattering their windows and glass.

The injured victims were promptly admitted to a local hospital for medical treatment. Initial investigations suggest that the presence of a perfume bottle near the charging mobile phone might have played a role in triggering the explosion. Local authorities are conducting a thorough inquiry into the incident.

The force of the explosion was so significant that it not only shattered windows within the house but also caused damage to vehicles parked in the vicinity, according to the police.

Experts caution that when mobile phones are connected to chargers, they generate heat, increasing the risk of burns or, in severe cases, fires. The lithium-ion batteries in smartphones tend to heat up during charging, a primary factor contributing to such explosions. Many phone manufacturers emphasize the importance of using official chargers and discourage using mobile phones while they are charging. Additionally, users are advised against leaving phones on charge overnight and should ensure they are not placed near inflammable materials in case they overheat during charging or develop swelling.