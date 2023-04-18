Nashik: NMC to catch stray cats as government expands sterilisation program

The government has decided to sterilize stray cats as well, after the sterilisation of stray dogs was successful in reducing their population. The Nashik Municipal Corporation may begin catching stray cats soon, but nothing is certain yet as the government is still studying the order. A decision will be made after the study is complete.

The State Human Rights Commission has issued directions to the state government in this regard. Accordingly, the Commissioner of the state government's Municipal Council Administration Directorate has ordered that all Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and Nagar Panchayats in the state should perform sterilisation surgeries on cats as per the guidelines issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India.

Since 2007, the Municipal Corporation has been performing sterilisation surgeries on stray dogs to control their population, prevent rabies, and avoid conflicts between humans and dogs. Over the last 15 years, around 103,000 stray dogs have been sterilised in the Nashik municipal region. Recently, the State Human Rights Commission ordered the government to sterilize cats as well, following the same process used for dogs, after hearing a petition.