Nashik Power Cut: Residents Troubled by Frequent Electricity Outage Amid Summer Heat

As Nashik grapples with sweltering temperatures soaring up to 40 degrees Celsius, residents face a new challenge: persistent electricity cuts. The combination of scorching heat and sudden power outages has left citizens frustrated and inconvenienced, raising concerns about the reliability of the city's power supply.Areas such as Indira Nagar, Gangapur Road, CIDCO, and Pathardi Phata have been particularly affected, enduring 1-2 hour power cuts on alternate days. Residents are questioning whether these interruptions follow an official schedule or if underlying technical issues are to blame.

According to officials from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), technical failures often cause these power cuts. The heatwave exacerbates the situation, placing additional strain on power supply units as demand surges. Of particular concern is the overloaded 133 KV power station near Pathardi, the sole substation servicing the Indira Nagar and Pathardi Phata areas, leading to frequent disruptions. Efforts are underway to address technical issues, including the removal of tree branches interfering with electric wires.

While these efforts may require temporary power cuts, officials stress that there are no scheduled outages in the city. Looking ahead, MSEDCL officials assure residents that monsoon-related maintenance work will be conducted in phases across all divisions. Plans are in place to notify customers of any scheduled power cuts well in advance, ensuring minimal disruption to daily life.