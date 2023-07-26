Nashik: Pregnant woman dies en route to hospital on makeshift stretcher due to lack of road

During the legislative session today, the topic of potholes in Nashik district took centre stage and sparked a heated discussion among the MLAs. However, amidst this debate, a heart-wrenching incident has been brought to light from Igatpuri in Nashik district.

In a shocking turn of events, a pregnant mother lost her life due to the lack of a proper road, leading to a delay in receiving timely medical treatment. With no accessible road, they had to carry her on a makeshift stretcher, covering a distance of about three kilometres. Tragically, she succumbed on her way to the hospital, and this incident has understandably triggered a wave of anger and grief among the citizens.

The victim, Vanita Bhavdu Bhagat (23), was a pregnant woman from Igatpuri taluka who was experiencing abdominal pain. Despite the lack of a proper road, her family made relentless efforts to rush her to the hospital. Amidst heavy rainfall, they had to carry her, using a stretcher, for a distance of about three kilometres. Tragically, both the woman and her unborn child lost their lives on the way, leaving the family devastated by this heart-wrenching incident.

A woman, along with her son, lost their lives due to a lack of healthcare and communication. Such incidents have once again exposed the apathy of the administration and the negligence of the people's representatives.