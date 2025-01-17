Nashik-Pune Highway Accident: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Rs 5 Lakh Financial Aid to Deceased Families

A horrific accident near Narayangaon on the Pune-Nashik highway claimed the lives of nine people. The incident occurred when a truck, coming from behind, collided with a car. In a shocking sequence of events, the car then crashed into a state transport (ST) bus. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and conveyed his condolences through social media.

Fadnavis expressed his sorrow over the tragic loss of nine workers in the accident, stating, "I offer my heartfelt tributes to them and share in the grief of their families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured." He also assured that financial aid would be provided to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Additionally, he directed the Pune Superintendent of Police to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

The accident occurred around 10 a.m. near Muktai Dhabya, when an ST bus traveling from Nashik to Pune experienced brake failure, forcing it to stop on the side of the road. At that moment, a Maximo vehicle carrying passengers was approaching from behind, followed by a speeding Eicher truck. The truck collided with the Maximo, pushing it into the stationary bus. The Maximo had 13 passengers on board, and nine of them died at the scene. Several other passengers sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the Eicher truck fled the scene, and it has been reported that the truck is from Haryana. A search for the driver is currently underway. After the accident, locals began rescue efforts, and the police arrived shortly to investigate. The injured passengers were admitted to a rural hospital in Narayangaon. The Maximo vehicle, which was wedged between the truck and the bus, was severely damaged. Eyewitnesses stated that the Eicher truck was attempting to overtake a tempo when it struck the Maximo.