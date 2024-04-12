Nashik: Railway Announces Jumbo Mega Block on Manmad-Bhusawal Route From April 14–16

A significant disruption looms over the Manmad-Bhusawal railway route as railways have declared a jumbo mega block from April 14 to April 16. This vital railway link, serving numerous key cities, is expected to experience substantial interruptions during this period as essential maintenance work is undertaken.

During the scheduled mega block, slated from 7:00 AM to 9:30 AM on the down line and from 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM on the up line, the operation of numerous trains traveling along the route will be significantly affected. Additionally, on April 16, a traffic block is scheduled to last for five and a half hours, stretching from 7:00 AM to 12:30 PM, impacting both the up and down lines.

The extensive blockades have resulted in the cancellation or rescheduling of several train services. Affected routes include the Deolali-Bhusawal MEMU, Mumbai-Dhule, and Nashik Road-Badnera routes. Moreover, operational constraints stemming from the mega block have led to the cancellation of trains such as the Manmad-Bhusaval and Nashik services.

Travelers intending to use the railways during this period are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, taking into account the anticipated delays and cancellations. Commuters are urged to explore alternative travel arrangements or adjust their schedules to minimize inconvenience.

On April 16, several trains departing from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus are expected to experience delays. The Jammu Tawi-Pune Express is forecasted to run late by approximately 4 hours and 15 minutes, while the Goa Express and Ghatkopar-LTT services will be delayed by around 2 hours and 25 minutes and 1 hour and 45 minutes, respectively. Moreover, trains such as Dibrugarh-LTT, LTT-Gorakhpur, Mumbai-Howrah, and LTT-Ayodhya Cantt are anticipated to depart from Mumbai approximately 3 hours behind schedule.

To accommodate the affected services, certain trains departing from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus will be diverted via the Vasai Road-Diva route.

The list of canceled trains includes:

11113 Deolali-Bhusawal MEMU on April 15 and April 16.

11114 Bhusaval-Deolali MEMU on April 14 and April 15.

Igatpuri-Bhusawal MEMU on April 14 and April 15.

111120 Bhusawal-Igatpuri MEMU on April 15 and April 16.

11119 Igatpuri-Bhusawal MEMU canceled on April 16 and April 17.

Railway authorities are working diligently to minimize disruptions and ensure the smooth resumption of services post the mega block period. However, commuters are urged to stay informed and plan their travels accordingly to mitigate any inconvenience caused by these unavoidable disruptions.