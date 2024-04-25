Nashik Residents Face Inconvenience Over Delayed Repairs Amid Gas Pipeline Installation

Residents of Jijamai Housing Society in Nashik are facing frustration due to prolonged delays in repairing broken water pipes, drainage systems, and electricity lines by the municipal administration. Despite a formal complaint to the City Engineer and the CIDCO divisional officer, no action has been taken even after ten days. Excavations for gas pipeline installation are exacerbating the situation.

Representatives Dhansingh Pawar, Vinayak Wagh, Bhojraj Chaudhary, Purushottam Bhirud, Vikas Borole, and Rajendra Phad, acting on behalf of the affected members, visited the divisional office to file their complaint. However, they were informed that municipal officials were engaged in election-related tasks, providing an excuse for the delay.

Over the past ten days, excavations for the gas pipeline in the Jijamai Housing Society have resulted in damage to water supply pipes, electrical wires, and drainage lines. However, the administration's failure to promptly address these damages has compounded the woes of the residents. The absence of water supply, coupled with the leakage from the broken pipes, has led to significant water wastage. Moreover, the unchecked drainage leakage has caused foul odors to pervade the surroundings, exacerbating the discomfort of the residents.

Compounding the situation further, the road closure due to ongoing construction has forced residents to park their vehicles haphazardly, adding to the chaos. Additionally, the absence of garbage collection services has resulted in the accumulation of waste, further adding to the residents' woes.

Despite attempts by society members to communicate their grievances to departmental officials, they were met with further frustration due to the officials' purported unavailability, citing election-related commitments.