Nashik: Rs 3.22 crore granted for Saptshrung Gad temple development

Under the Tourism Development Programme, the Shri Kshetra Saptshrung Gad, which is recognized as one of the three-and-a-half Shakti Peethas, has been granted a fund of Rs 3.22 crore.

With the allocated funds, a shelter will be constructed in the temple vicinity to accommodate the devotees. The construction of this shelter is expected to make it easier for devotees to visit the temple during Chaitrotsav and Navratri.

Saptshrung Gad has been designated as a B-level shrine and tourist attraction by the government. Consequently, the sarpanch of Saptshrung Gad Gram Panchayat, Rajesh Gawali, submitted a development action plan for the area to district guardian minister Dada Bhuse and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Nitin Pawar.

Additionally, Gawali requested 10 acres of land from the forest department to carry out the development works. Recognizing the need for development in Saptshrung Gad, the forest department granted immediate permission to provide the land. As soon as the land was made available, former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar suggested allocating funds for the development work in the area.

Gawali has confirmed that the requested fund of Rs 3.22 crore has been approved for the construction of a shelter within the temple premises of Saptshrung Gad, which will benefit devotees during their visits for Chaitrotsav and Navratri. The shelter is expected to be built shortly, and Gawali expressed his belief that devotees will find it useful.