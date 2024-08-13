Nashik Schools Closed Today for Manoj Jarange Patil's Rally

Schools in Nashik city are closed today following a directive from the education officer due to Manoj Jarange Patil's peace rally. The rally, part of Patil's tour of western Maharashtra advocating for reservation for the Maratha community within the OBC category, is set to conclude in Nashik with a public meeting. In response to the event's significance, the education officer has declared a holiday for all schools in the city.

Manoj Jarange Patil's awareness peace rally, which has traveled from various districts, will culminate in Nashik today. The final leg of the rally will proceed from Tapovan to Nimani, Karanja, Collector's Office, and CBS Chowk, passing through Shivtirth in central Nashik. Heavy police presence is expected in the city as the event concludes, with traffic on the rally route having been closed since morning and alternative routes provided. A pavilion has been set up at CBS Square for the event. Attention is focused on Jarange Patil's address at the rally, as the Maratha community is anticipated to turn out in large numbers.

During his rally in Ahmednagar district, Manoj Jarange stated, "One day, I will have to walk all the way to Mumbai. Many are attempting to divide the Maratha movement. A conspiracy against the Maratha agitation is being orchestrated involving Chhagan Bhujbal, Darekar, and various organizations. The Maratha community needs to learn to protect its identity. My community and I do not wish to engage in politics."