Nashik Sizzles As Mercury Soars to 40.4°C, Humidity Peaks at 66%

Nashik endured scorching temperatures yesterday, April 15, marking the hottest day of the season thus far. According to official records from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the mercury soared to an alarming high of 40.4 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a minimum temperature of 23.30 degrees Celsius. With humidity levels reaching 66%, the heatwave intensified, adding to the discomfort of residents.

Despite expectations for relief, the city continued to face relentless weather conditions, as clouds blanketed the sky after 3 PM, offering no respite from the soaring temperatures. The sudden surge in temperature was notable, with yesterday's readings showing a significant increase compared to Sunday's recorded temperature of around 38 degrees Celsius, as per IMD reports.

Also Read| Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Warns of Heatwave as City Faces Sudden Surge to 38°C

Looking ahead, the forecast indicates that the mercury will continue its upward trend in the coming days, with no foreseeable relief from the oppressive heat. In response, authorities are urging citizens to take necessary precautions to safeguard against the heatwave's effects.

Special Relief Measures Implemented

In light of the extreme weather conditions, the Nashik Police Department has taken proactive steps to provide some relief to residents. It has been announced that road signals will be turned off during peak heat hours, specifically from 2 PM to 4 PM, in select areas with minimal traffic. These manual interventions aim to alleviate the strain on motorists and vehicle owners.

The signals in less congested zones, such as Upnagar and Dwarka areas, will be temporarily halted during the specified hours. However, it's important to note that signals in busy thoroughfares of the city will continue to operate as usual.

With the heatwave showing no signs of abating, these measures underscore the collective effort to mitigate its impact on Nashik's residents. Stay informed, stay safe, and take necessary precautions to beat the heat.