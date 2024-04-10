Nashik Traffic Department Cracks Down on Vehicle Violators, Issues Fines to Hundreds of Auto-Rickshaw and Car Drivers

In a focused endeavor to uphold traffic regulations and bolster road safety measures, the Nashik Traffic Department initiated a special drive campaign spanning from April 3 to April 9. This concerted effort has led to significant penalties being levied against a multitude of auto-rickshaw and car drivers caught violating traffic regulations.

During the seventh day of this special drive, a staggering total of 399 auto-rickshaw drivers were caught red-handed violating various general traffic regulations. Offenses ranged from driving without a valid license to carrying passengers in the front seat, among others. In response, fines were promptly issued to these errant drivers, culminating in a substantial collection of Rs. 169,500 through e-challan payments.

Also Read| Central Railway Announces Additional Summer Special Trains to Ease Vacation Rush

Concurrently, the authorities extended their scrutiny to car drivers operating within the city limits. A notable total of 129 car drivers were identified as culpable for flouting basic traffic regulations, including failure to wear seat belts and engaging in phone conversations while driving. As a result, fines totaling Rs. 38,400 were imposed on these offenders through e-challan payments.

This concerted effort to enforce traffic regulations and penalize violators is part of an overarching strategy aimed at curbing road accidents and promoting awareness of traffic safety among citizens. Under the guidance of Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, the special drive underscores the department's unwavering commitment to maintaining order on the roads and safeguarding the lives of commuters.

Such stringent measures serve as a stark reminder to all motorists to adhere to traffic laws diligently, fostering a culture of responsibility and safety on Nashik's thoroughfares.