Nashik Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Ram Rath and Garudh Rath Procession in Panchwati Area On April 19

As part of the city's longstanding tradition, the annual Ram Rath and Garudh Rath processions will be conducted in Panchwati on Friday, April 19th. In anticipation of this grand event, the Nashik Traffic Department has issued diversions and road closures to ensure smooth traffic flow and the successful execution of the procession.

The procession will commence from Kalaram Temple and follow a designated route, passing through key areas of Panchwati. The procession route for the Ram Rath will include Nagchauk, Laxman Jhula, Katya Maruti Chowk, Ganesh Wadi, Ayurvedic Hospital, Kapaleshwar Mandir, Ramkund, Shani Chowk, and Akhada Talim, before culminating back at Kalaram Temple's north gate. Simultaneously, the Garudh Rath procession will follow a similar route, proceeding from Kalaram Temple to Laxman Jhula, Juna Adgaon Naka, Katya Maruti Chowk, Ganesh Wadi, Gauri Patangan, below Gadge Maharaj Bridge to Delhi Darwaja, Saraf Bazar, Mhasoba Patangan, and finally returning to Kalaram Mandir.

To facilitate the smooth conduct of the procession, a no-entry zone will be enforced along the procession route from 2:00 PM onwards until the conclusion of the event. This restriction will be applicable to all types of vehicles.

Also Read | Weather Update: Vidarbha and Marathwada Brace for Five Days of Thundery Rain.

In addition to the no-entry zones, specific diversions have been arranged for vehicles travelling through the affected areas. Vehicles heading from Katya Maruti to Mainnroad will be redirected to Katya Maruti Lane, Malegaon Stand, and Panchwati Karanja. Similarly, vehicles originating from Katya Maruti will be diverted via Santosh Tea Point to Dwarka.

These diversions and road closures will remain in effect from 2:00 PM on April 19th until the conclusion of the procession. Commuters are advised to plan their routes accordingly and cooperate with traffic authorities to ensure a hassle-free experience during this auspicious event.