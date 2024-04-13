Nashik Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory for Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrations; Check Timings, Diversions And Routes To Avoid

The Nashik Traffic Department has announced traffic diversions to manage the flow of vehicles during the upcoming Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations. The diversions will be effective from April 14 at 12:00 PM until the conclusion of the procession.

To facilitate smooth traffic movement, vehicles originating from Rajwad Chauk will be redirected towards Sarda Circle, continuing via Mahatma Phule Chowk, Amardham, Talkuteswar Mandir, and onto the Panchavati route.

Similarly, vehicles from Dindori Road, Malegaon Stand, Raviwar Karanja, and the Sangali Bank Signal bound for Shalimar and CBS will be rerouted through Peth Phata, Makhmalabad Naka, Ramwadi, and Ashok Stambh, ultimately leading to CBS and Nashik Road via Modak Chauk and Gadkari Chauk.

No-Entry Roads:

Roads beneath the Sinnar Phata flyover. Road from Data Mandir leading towards Bytco Signal. Road from the railway station towards Bytco Signal.

Traffic Diversions:

Vehicles from below the Sinnar Phata flyover towards Nashik Road Railway Station will be redirected through the flyover from Data Mandir and Suvarna Hospital to Nashik Road Railway Station. All vehicles traveling from Nashik to Pune will be diverted to Veer Savarkar Bridge from Data Mandir towards Sinnar Phata. Buses departing from Nashik Road Railway Station will be rerouted through Data Mandir, Suvarna Hospital, and onto Subhash Road. Buses departing from the railway station towards CBS will follow the route through Nashik Road Court, Jaybhavani Road, and Upnagar.

Exceptions to these diversions include police vans, ambulances, fire brigade vans, and emergency task vehicles.

Motorists are encouraged to follow the designated routes and diversions to ensure smooth traffic flow and a successful celebration of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.