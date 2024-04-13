Thane Traffic Update: Traffic Police Issue Advisory for Ambedkar Jayanti 2024; Check Timings and Diversion Route

The Thane Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory and diversions for the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations to be held on April 14, 2024 at Courtanaka and Thane Railway Station West. Large crowds of followers are expected to join the processions between these two points, leading to heavy traffic congestion on the route. To ensure smooth and safe movement of vehicles and avoid traffic jams, these diversions will be implemented tomorrow.

Entry Restricted : All types of vehicles coming from GPO towards Court Naka, Jambhli Naka, A One Furniture, and Tower Naka Shivaji Path towards Moose Chowk Station Road will be restricted entry at GPO Chowk.

Alternative Route: These vehicles will take a left turn from GPO and proceed via Central Maidan Road, Thane Jail, Creek Naka, Dadoji Konddeo Stadium, A One Furniture to reach their desired destinations.

Entry Restricted: All types of vehicles coming from Kalwa, Creek Naka via Urjita Hotel towards Court Naka will be restricted entry at Urjita Hotel.

Alternative Route: These vehicles will take a right turn from Urjita Hotel, go past the Central Jail and proceed via GPO to reach their destinations.

Entry Restricted: All buses, ST buses, rickshaws and small four-wheelers coming from Thane Railway Station towards Tower Naka/Tembhi Naka will be restricted entry at Moose Chowk.

Alternative Route: ST buses and TMT buses coming via SATIS Bridge will go via Gokhale Road, Harinivas to reach desired locations. Rickshaws and small four-wheelers will go under SATIS Bridge, take a left from Station Road Moose Chowk to proceed.

No Parking : Parking of vehicles will be prohibited on both sides of the road from Court Naka to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar statue, Jambhali Naka, Shivaji Path, Agyari Lane, Moose Chowk to Punjab Alok Hotel, and Masunda Talav area.

This notification will be in force from 6 pm to 12 midnight on April 14, 2024. It will not apply to police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances and other emergency service vehicles.

The Traffic Police appeals to citizens to cooperate and use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience during the celebrations.

