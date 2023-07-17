Nashik: Two devotees injured in landslide at Saptashrungi Fort

The day following a bus accident where it fell into a gorge at Saptashrungi Fort, a significant landslide took place today at the fort. In the incident, two pilgrims sustained severe injuries as a result of the landslide that occurred near Markandeya Mountain, situated in close proximity to Saptashrungi Fort.

Today, on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya, a large crowd of devotees gathered at Markandeya Mountain. The landslide occurred while the fort was crowded, resulting in two devotees being seriously injured. The injured have been admitted to a rural hospital in Wani. After receiving first aid, they have been shifted to the district hospital for further treatment.

Every year, a grand yatra is held on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya at Markandeya Mountain. Thousands of devotees from various states, including the district, participate in this yatra. Today, on Somvati Amavasya, devotees flocked to Markandeya Mountain to be a part of the celebration.

Balu Gajram Charoskar (57), a resident of Dindori Talegaon in Dindori district, and Ashok Manohar Gaikwad (55) were seriously injured when a 100 kg stone fell on them while they were climbing the mountain on the footpath route leading to Markandeya Mountain via Babapur-Mulana Bari around 11 am on Monday. Additionally, a landslide had occurred at Saptashrungi Fort last month.