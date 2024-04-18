Nashik Water Crisis: Contamination and Low Pressure in Various Areas Cause Concern Among Residents

Residents of Nashik city are grappling with significant water woes, as various areas within the city face water scarcity, low tap water pressure, and concerns over water contamination. The affected areas include CODCO, Old Nashik, and parts of Nashik Road, where residents have raised alarm over the deteriorating water quality.

Numerous complaints regarding contaminated water flowing through NMC water pipelines have been lodged by residents, prompting a week-long follow-up process. Frustrated by the lack of resolution, residents took to the divisional office to protest against the persistent water issues. A group of women gathered at the Nashik Road divisional office, demanding immediate action for the supply of clean and safe water.

However, when confronted with these grievances, Ravindra Dharankar, Executive Engineer of Water Supply at NMC, stated that the main water connection of NMC undergoes daily checks and is free from contamination issues. He attributed the observed water contamination to the source connections of respective areas, which lie outside the purview of NMC pipelines.

Further elaborating on the water situation, Dharankar revealed details about the water audit and testing conducted by NMC. The last water audit was conducted back in 2017, wherein various issues were highlighted in the report, including damaged water pipelines, aging infrastructure, and measures for controlling raw and pure water pipelines. In response to the audit findings, NMC has initiated corrective measures, including the installation of steel water pipelines from Gangapur Dam to the 12 Bungalow area.

While tender processes for other suggested measures are underway, Dharankar acknowledged that most of the work would be completed post-elections. The absence of a water audit since 2017-18 has sparked discussions, as NMC is mandated to conduct water audits every two years across its seven water treatment plants. These audits play a crucial role in assessing water infrastructure, identifying damaged pipelines, and prioritizing repair works to minimize water wastage and optimize water storage systems.

NMC water department officials emphasized that they conduct daily random sampling, sending around 50-60 samples to labs for testing, ensuring continuous monitoring of water quality and safety. The plight of Nashik's residents underscores the urgent need for comprehensive measures to address water issues and ensure access to clean and safe water for all.