Nashik: Water supply to 157 families cut off in 12 days; Action for recovery of arrears

Nashik Municipal Corporation has approached various tax departments for recovery from water tax defaulters in the wake of March end. The water supply to 157 families has been disconnected as part of this.

Efforts have been launched by several tax departments to reclaim housing tax and water tax. To recover the arrears, a seizure warrant has been issued. The tap is then cut off to reclaim the water utility's arrears.

This financial year, a target of Rs. 75 crore has been set. 35 crores have been recovered so far. As a result, an initiative has been launched to cut the tap connections. 747 tap holders were issued notices to recover Rs. 6 crore.

As of January 12, 590 defaulters had deposited Rs 97 lakhs in arrears, while 557 had not responded to notices, and their tap connections were being cut. In the Nashik East Division, 16 connections were severed. 16 connections were severed in Nashik East Division. 10 pipe connections were broken in the Panchavati section, 52 in the CIDCO section, 66 in the Satpur section, and 13 in the Nashik Road section.