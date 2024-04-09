Nashik Weather Update: Residents Likely To Get Relief From Heatwave, Unseasonal Rain Predicted

The Indian Meteorological Department has reported that Nashik experienced a maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 20.6 degrees Celsius on April 8, accompanied by a relative humidity of 56%. Looking ahead to April 9 and April 10, the city is forecasted to encounter predominantly cloudy conditions with potential occurrences of rain, thunderstorms, or dust storms.

Residents are cautioned to remain vigilant for abrupt fluctuations in temperature and to undertake essential safety measures accordingly.

Over the next 2-3 days, Nashik is anticipated to experience temperatures ranging from a maximum of 36 degrees to a minimum of 18 degrees, with a possibility of rainfall. In light of this forecast, residents are urged to stay abreast of weather updates and to be ready for potential weather variations.

