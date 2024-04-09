Navi Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Maximum Temperature of 36 Degrees Celsius Today

Navi Mumbai residents can anticipate predominantly clear skies this Tuesday, as per the latest forecast by the Regional Centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Temperatures are set to peak at 36 degrees Celsius, with the range expected to fluctuate between 25 and 33 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours. Relative humidity is projected to remain at approximately 51 percent during this period.

The Thane-Belapur Industrial Area witnessed a maximum temperature of 39.3 degree celsius with relative humidity at 50% on Monday. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has already issued a directive to tackle the rising temperature. Citizens have been advised to stay hydrated, dress in lightweight, light-colored clothing, and seek shade when outdoors.

Proper hydration, coupled with the use of sunglasses, umbrellas, and suitable footwear, can help minimize the impact of prolonged sun exposure. Additionally, pet owners are reminded to ensure their animals have access to shaded areas and ample water supplies.