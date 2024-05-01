Nashik's Grape Exports Soar Despite Shipment Hurdles

In Nashik, the grape export season yielded promising results, with a total of 1.56 lakh metric tons exported from the district. This figure marks a notable increase compared to the previous year's exports, despite facing challenges such as sudden rainfall and hailstorms in February and March. The improved quality of this year's harvest has garnered satisfaction among grape growers. Of the 1.56 lakh metric tons exported, a significant portion totaling 1.18 lakh tons found its way to European countries, while 39,000 tons were shipped to non-European destinations. This demonstrates Europe's continued significance as the primary market for Nashik's grape exports, although shipments to other regions like Asia, the UAE, and South Africa also contribute to the district's export profile.

Director of the District Agricultural Department, Jagdish Patil, attributed the positive outcomes to favorable crop conditions and noted the participation of over 28,000 farmers across approximately 18,600 hectares of grape farms during the 2023-24 season. Additionally, Rajaram N. Sangale, a prominent grape exporter, highlighted the satisfactory quantity and quality of exports despite shipping challenges, emphasizing the resilience of the industry in overcoming yearly hurdles. However, exporters encountered notable obstacles this season, notably the disruption caused by the Suez Canal blockage, which delayed grape shipments to European markets.

Although this led to concerns regarding product quality and eventual rates, the damage was contained due to sustained demand in the European market. Nonetheless, exporters faced increased costs and longer shipping times, with containers taking up to 45 days to reach their destinations instead of the usual 30-35 days. This raised doubts among some exporters regarding the profitability of this year's exports and prompted concerns about potential losses.

Vilas Shinde, the founder of Sahyadri Farms and a leading exporter, acknowledged the challenges posed by shipment issues but highlighted the satisfactory volume of exports, with around 10,000 containers sent to Europe. Despite the hurdles, Shinde emphasized the excellent quality and quantity of grapes harvested this year, indicating a positive outlook for the industry despite the challenges faced.In summary, Nashik's grape export numbers reflect growth and resilience in the face of shipment challenges arising from the global crisis, underscoring the industry's ability to adapt and thrive amidst adversity.