Nation stunned as young tycoon Cyrus Mistry perishes in Maha road crash, probe ordered

Mumbai, Sep 4 Renowned industrialist Cyrus P. Mistry, of the multinational Shapoorji Pallonji Group and former Chairman of Tata Sons, was killed in a road accident on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai national highway in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday afternoon.

Mistry, 54 is survived by his wife Rohiqa, their two sons, an elder brother Shapoor Mistry and other family members.

Also killed in the accident was Jehangir D. Pundole, of the famed 'Dukes' soft drinks and foods company and the Pundole Art Gallery in Mumbai.

Another couple in the vehicle - Pundole's brother, Darius D. Pundole and wife Dr. Anahita Darius Pundole - were critically injured and rushed to Rainbow Hospital in Vapi in south Gujarat, said an official of Palghar police.

The young industrialist Mistry's abrupt death comes barely two months after his father, Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry, the Chairman Emeritus of the Group, passed away, aged 93, on June 28 in Mumbai.

Taking serious cognisance, the state government has ordered a probe into the incident that stunned the country's corporate world.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who handles the home portfolio, said he has spoken to the Director General of Police Rajnish Sheth and ordered a detailed investigation into the incident.

According to Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, the accident took place on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai national highway, around 3.15 pm, barely a couple of hours' drive from Mumbai.

"Of the four persons in the Mercedes car, two -

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor