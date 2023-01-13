Navi Mumbai: 14th edition of the World Spice Congress to be held from February 16-18

The 14th World Spice Congress (WSC) will be held in Navi Mumbai from February 16–18, 2023, to create new chances to enhance the international trade of Indian spices. According to D. Sathiyan, Secretary, Spices Board, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, this year's WSC is special because it coincides with India's G20 presidency.

India is known as the "Spice Bowl" of the world. It produces a wide range of medicinal and unusual spices. It will be held at the CIDCO Exhibition and Convention Centre in Navi Mumbai from February 16 to 18.

According to Sathiyan, it will provide a platform for stakeholders to discuss the industry's current trends after COVID-19 and chart a future-forward. Mr Sathiyan said that policymakers, regulatory agencies, spice trade associations, government officials, and technical experts from key G20 countries will participate in the event.

WSC 2023's theme is VISION 2030: S-P-I-C-E-S. (Sustainability, Productivity, Innovation, Collaboration, Excellence, and Safety). "Maharashtra is one of the major states manufacturing spices," Mr Sathiyan said of picking Maharashtra as the venue for the WSC. It is India's largest turmeric producer. Maharashtra grows two types of GI-tagged turmeric and one variety of GI-tagged chilli. Maharashtra's coastal areas are also known for producing GI-tagged kokum. The state is one of the largest spice exporting hubs."