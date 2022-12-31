Navi Mumbai: 60 aspirants for every vacancy of constable in police commissionerate

A total of 12,375 applications were received from aspirants for a total of 204 constable posts under the Navi Mumbai police commissionerate, including 60 applicants for each vacancy. The Maharashtra Police Department is currently recruiting constables, with the physical exam planned from January 2 to 13.

According to Sanjay Patil, DCP (administration), the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate received a total of 12,375 online applications for the police constable recruitment process, with 10,434 applications received for male candidates. Similarly, there were 1794 applications from female candidates and 147 from ex-servicemen.

On November 6, 2022, the advertisement for the police constable recruitment process for 2021 was released to fill 204 vacancies for the job of police constable in Navi Mumbai Police. The deadline for online applications was November 30, 2022. However, due to technical issues encountered by candidates while filling out the online application form, it was extended until December 15, 2022.

According to DCP Patil, the test is divided into two parts: physical tests for 50 points and written tests worth 100 points. "The physical exams will be held at the Navi Mumbai police headquarters in Kalamboli from January 2 to 13," Mr Patil explained.The date of the written tests has yet to be determined.

For male candidates, the physical tests include the shot put, 100-meter run, and 1600-meter run; for female candidates, the shot put, 100-meter run, and 800-meter run.

"RFID technology will be used for physical testing to maintain transparency in the recruiting process, and CCTV cameras and videography will also be used at every stage of the recruitment process," added DCP Patil. He also stated that they are making every attempt to handle the recruitment process transparently.

Candidates who notice any suspicious or unexplained behaviour during the recruitment process should contact the Control Room, Director General of Police, Maharashtra State, Mumbai, at 020-2026636; the Control Room, Police Commissioner Office Navi Mumbai, at 022-27574928; or Mobile No. 8424820667 or 8424820686; and the Superintendent of Police.

They can also contact Thane's Anti-Corruption Department at 022-25427979 and bring the issue to their attention.