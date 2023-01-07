Navi Mumbai: 60 students from NMMC excel in MSCE scholarship exam

In the scholarship exam 2022 held by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune, as many as 60 students from the NMMC school succeed. Out of the 60 students, 49 are in class 5, and 11 are in class 8. The offline exam was held in July 2022, and a total of 1062 students from class five and class of civic-run schools participated.

The civic administration said that this was achievable due to the high quality of education provided in the city's civic schools. The examination was passed by 49 students last year.

According to the NMMC education department, 509 students from Class 5 and 453 students from Class 8 took the scholarship examination on July 31, 2022. A total of 60 students were named to the merit list.

The civic education department body will organise an educational excursion for the students who made the merit list, and the municipal corporation will provide a Rs. 600 per month incentive scholarship for their quality improvement.