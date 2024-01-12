Navi Mumbai Airport To Open by Year-End, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Friday that the long-awaited Navi Mumbai international airport will begin operations by November or December this year. He also said at least 10 Indian cities will have two airports each within the next 10 to 15 years.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of an aircraft maintenance facility in Nagpur, Scindia said the Navi Mumbai airport's opening marks the culmination of a 60-year wait for connecting Mumbai with its satellite city. He linked the milestone to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, another major infrastructure project, later that day.

The Navi Mumbai international airport will start its operations in November or December this year. This airport's first flight will land in November or December. The airport will pave the way for the big development of Navi Mumbai, the Civil Aviation Minister said. In the next 10 to 15 years, there will be at least 10 cities which will have two airports each, Scindia said. The minister also said that he would inspect the airports in Kolhapur, Pune and Navi Mumbai later in the day and on Saturday.

AAR-Indamer, a collaboration between AAR, a prominent USA-based MRO entity, and Indamer Technics Private Limited, saw the inauguration of its state-of-the-art facility by Scindia. This facility is dedicated to offering maintenance services to aircraft fleets operating in India and the surrounding regions. The establishment of AAR-Indamer's greenfield facility is the outcome of the collective endeavors of AAR Corp and Indamer Aviation. Notably, Indamer Aviation stands as India's oldest and largest MRO in the general aviation sector, as highlighted in the company's official statement.



