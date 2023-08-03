Navi Mumbai: Alert cops save woman attempting suicide on Vashi bridge

In a remarkable display of heroism, a team of alert traffic policemen in Navi Mumbai saved a woman who was attempting to commit suicide by jumping off the Vashi bridge. The incident occurred amidst high tension as the woman stood perilously close to the edge of the bridge, ready to take the extreme step.

The quick thinking and alacrity of the cops played a crucial role in averting the tragedy. Acting swiftly, they managed to pull the woman back from the brink of disaster just in the nick of time. The dramatic rescue was captured on video, which later went viral, garnering widespread attention and praise for the brave officers.

The heroic cops responsible for saving the woman's life have been identified as Shivajirao Bachre, Raju Dandekar, constable Rathod, and constable Tambe. Their names came into the public domain following the release of the video, and netizens lauded their courage and presence of mind.

Video | Traffic policemen save a woman from jumping into the sea from Vashi Bridge in Navi Mumbai. Policemen Shivajirao Bachre, Raju Dandekar, Rathod & Tambe grabbed her while she threatened to jump from the ledge of the bridge. pic.twitter.com/UGIpH9Lc5Q — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) August 3, 2023

In the video, the distressed woman can be seen crying and yelling, while a few civilians, likely her family members, and the traffic policemen desperately tried to dissuade her from taking such a drastic step. However, she remained adamant and warned everyone to stay away, threatening to jump off the bridge.

The policemen, undeterred by the tense situation, tried to pacify her and engage her in conversation, attempting to divert her attention from her devastating intent. As another person tried to move closer to help, she became agitated and reiterated her intentions.

With utmost care and precision, one of the cops saw an opportunity and moved swiftly, pulling her back to safety with the assistance of his colleagues. The rescue mission was accomplished without any unnecessary commotion, ensuring the woman's well-being remained the top priority.

As the heart-stopping incident came to light through the viral video, people across social media platforms expressed their admiration for the alertness and quick response of the traffic constables. The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the critical role law enforcement plays in safeguarding lives and protecting the community.