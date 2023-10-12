Navi Mumbai: Auto driver arrested for marrying 15-year-old girl, abetting her suicide

A 21-year-old autorickshaw driver in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai has been apprehended by the police for allegedly pushing a 15-year-old girl to end her life after marrying her. The girl, whose family originally hails from Nepal, lived in Navi Mumbai. According to the police, accused Subham Maruti Phule befriended her before kidnapping and marrying her in June 2023.

While Phule raped the minor several times, he also used to beat her after getting drunk, said the official quoting the first information report (FIR). Fed up with the daily torture, the girl hanged herself on Monday evening, the official said.

On a complaint by the girl’s family, the Navi Mumbai police on Thursday registered a case against Phule for rape, abetment to suicide, kidnapping, and assault under the Indian Penal Code, and for offences under the POCSO Act and arrested him, said senior inspector Rajendra Kothe of Rabale police station.