Navi Mumbai cop accused for seeking bribe in dowry harassment case

A Navi Mumbai police sub inspector accused of seeking a bribe in a dowry harassment case and charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act was acquitted by a local court.

Special Judge Rachna Tehra, in her order of October 3, the details of which were made available on Friday, said the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against PSI Sub Inspector Sudhir Bhausaheb Yadav (48).

According to PTI, Yadav, who was attached to Nerul police station, was accused in May 2012 of taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to favour a man accused of dowry harassment by his second wife.