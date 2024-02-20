Navi Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests Two in Connection with Murder of Gangster Chirag Loke in Nerul

The Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested two people in connection with the murder of 30-year-old gangster Chirag Loke. He was allegedly attacked by a group of six assailants wielding iron rods on Feb. 13 in the parking area of his residence in Nerul.

Following a murder case registered at the Nerul police station, the investigation was transferred to the Crime Branch. Deepak Kharatmal was arrested the day after the incident, while Arbaaz Sheikh was apprehended on Feb. 19.

A Crime Branch official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the investigation extends beyond Navi Mumbai's jurisdiction. "Both the accused and the victim had criminal records and belonged to the same gang. The motive appears to be internal disputes within the group," the official said. "They operated in the Govandi, Mankhurd, and Deonar areas of Mumbai."

A dispute over a headloading contract in Mankhurd is believed to be the primary motive behind the murder. The victim was allegedly threatened by the suspects four days prior to the incident.

Loke, who had a history of criminal activity and was previously charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA), was allegedly attacked on Feb. 13 in the parking lot of his building in Nerul. He and his wife were assaulted with iron rods and a pistol butt upon returning home with their child. Loke succumbed to his injuries, while his wife was hospitalized with severe injuries.

The Nerul police registered a murder case against six individuals under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, and Maharashtra Police Act, based on a complaint filed by the victim's wife.

The complaint alleges that the victim and the accused had a confrontation on Feb. 9, during which the accused threatened the victim and his wife. They launched a violent attack using iron rods, sharp weapons, and a pistol butt on the evening of Feb. 13.

Loke was previously associated with the Arun Gavli gang and had been booked under MCOCA and incarcerated at Yerwada Central Jail.