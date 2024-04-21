Navi Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out on 9th Floor of Residential Building in Sanpada (Watch Video)

Navi Mumbai: A fire broke out on the ninth floor of a residential building in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, on Saturday night. Firefighting operations are currently underway to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and no injuries have been reported as of this time.

Watch video here:

#WATCH | A fire broke out on the 9th floor of a residential building in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai. Firefighting operation underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/mf7SxfMoRa — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2024

More details about the incident, including the extent of the damage and the number of residents evacuated, are awaited from authorities.