Navi Mumbai: Flamingos Death Near DPS Lake Spark Concern Among Environmentalists, Toll Rises to 8 in One Week

The tranquil setting of DPS Lake was disrupted on Thursday morning by a distressing discovery: five flamingos were found dead, while seven others were severely injured. This unfortunate event has deeply affected bird lovers and environmentalists alike, particularly as it follows the loss of eight flamingos within just one week. As news of the incident circulated through WhatsApp groups among morning walkers, Sunpreet Sawardekar and his team from the Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA) promptly responded, swiftly transporting the wounded pink birds to their rehabilitation center in Manpada, Thane.

The forest department has taken charge of the seven carcasses and dispatched them for post-mortem at Mumbai Veterinary College at Parel, Range Forest Officer Sudhir Manjare said. NatConnect Foundation meanwhile has written to the Chief Minister requesting a high-level inquiry into these incidents and taking corrective steps to protect the biodiversity of the flamingo city of Navi Mumbai.

NatConnect director B N Kumar recalled that today’s was the second tragedy involving the avian guests in a week. Last Friday, three flamingos were found dead and one injured. Kumar has also taken up the issue with the 141-year-old research body BNHS and alerted the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner and State Mangrove Cell.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests V S Ramarao said a team will be sent to the site to study the situation and suggest action. NatConnect pointed out that the DPS Flamingo Lake, an intertidal wetland, remains dry as the water inlets have been blocked. One on the southern end of the lake under the road to the Nerul jetty has been buried in the road and this channel must be reopened, he said.

Rekha Sankhala from the Save Flamingos & Mangroves forum has also requested the NMMC and CIDCO to reopen the water flow to the lake. Bird lovers apprehend that the birds might be getting disoriented due to the non-availability of food at the dry DPS Flamingo Lake and flying helter-skelter.

BNHS deputy director Dr Rahul Khot also expressed his shock at the incidents and the flamingos coming into the roads. BNHS has been insisting on maintaining the wetlands in Navi Mumbai in proper health as flamingos fly in here from Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS) during high tide. Navi Mumbai wetlands are slightly on a higher ground than the creek.