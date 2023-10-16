Navi Mumbai: History sheeter from UP held in Panvel in joint operation by police

An individual with a criminal record from Uttar Pradesh, who had a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, was apprehended in a collaborative effort by the Navi Mumbai police and the Varanasi unit of the Special Task Force in that state, as confirmed by an official on Monday.

Haris alias Chhotu Abdul Aziz (23) had escaped from UP two months ago and was hiding in Panvel, from where he was held on a tip off, Panvel police station senior inspector Niteen Thackeray said. He has 33 cases against his name, including ones under Gangster Act, double murder with dacoity, attempt to murder etc. He hails from Azamgarh and has a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, Thackeray said.

Aziz was driving an aggregator cab in Panvel and adjoining areas using the licence and other documents of his brother, Thackeray said, adding UP STF deputy superintendent of police Shailendra Singh assisted in the search that led to the arrest.