Navi Mumbai: HPCL employee attacked with iron rod at office

On Friday, it was reported that four individuals reportedly assaulted an employee of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) at the company's Navi Mumbai office. The attack was in response to the employee's decision to blacklist a tanker driver, according to the police.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm on Thursday at the HPCL office in Turbhe, when the alleged perpetrators entered the premises and purportedly used an iron rod to assault the manager, ultimately stabbing him, as stated by an official. Rohit Yadav was arrested late on Thursday, he said, adding that the injured employee has been hospitalised.

As per the complaint, the HPCL had black-listed Sagar Yadav, a tanker driver with a logistics company, and this had angered the accused, the official said. A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused Sagar Yadav, Pradeep Yadav, Rohit Yadav and Bholu Yadav, he said.