Navi Mumbai: Hundreds of Dead Fish Wash Up on Airoli Creek; Fishermen Suspect Chemical Release; Visual Emerges

For the past three days, hundreds of dead fish have been observed floating in a creek in Airoli. Many of them appear to be decomposed, indicating they died some time ago. Fishermen suspect that releasing chemicals into the creek, possibly intended to kill mangroves, may have had a detrimental effect on the fish population.

"Dinanath Patil, a fisherman who claims to be the owner of the creek, reported that for the third consecutive day, dead fish have been spotted floating in the creek. "For the past three days, I've been removing dead fish. Every day, hundreds of fish are seen floating," said Patil, noting that the fish now floating have decomposed. "It seems they died at least three to four days ago and are now surfacing," he added. A significant number of fish were also found along the creek's shore.

Hundreds of Dead Fish Surface in Airoli Creek

The creek is also known as the Ganpati Visarjan waterbody. "Sewage water is discharged into the creek, and all idols are immersed here. Additionally, the offerings from the idols are also dumped into the creek," Patil explained.

Patil mentioned that over the past three days, he has already incurred losses over Rs 25,000 due to the dying fish. "During high tide, seawater enters the creek. I take care of it, which is why idols can be immersed here else it will dry up," Patil explained.

He also highlighted the lasting impact of the chemical colors from idols on the waterbody. "I will discuss this issue and approach the municipal corporation for action," Patil concluded.