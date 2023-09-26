Navi Mumbai: Man booked for molesting woman at immersion procession of Ganesha idol

On Tuesday, the police reported that an autorickshaw driver has been charged with molestation and verbal abuse against a woman during a Ganesha idol immersion procession in Navi Mumbai.

The police have registered a case under section 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for the incident that took place in Turbhe on September 24, assistant police inspector Datta Dafal said.

The accused, who was intoxicated, allegedly grabbed the victim's hand and verbally assaulted her as a Ganesha immersion procession passed through Turbhe Naka on September 24 at around 10 p.m., according to the victim's complaint.

The duo had a heated argument after the accused allegedly molested her, the official said. he police are probing the incident and no arrest has been made in the case so far, he added.