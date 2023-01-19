Navi Mumbai: Man commits suicide in Taloja graveyard; unidentified homeless woman found unconscious at Dharna Camp

On Wednesday, a 25-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging at a graveyard in Taloja. The man was found hanging with an iron rod at a Nagzari graveyard.

Tukaram Sakharam Bambote, the man, was found hanging in the graveyard by his elder brother. The body was sent to a subdistrict hospital in Panvel and declared dead. An accidental death report has been filed.

In a separate incident, Taloja police found an unconscious homeless woman near the Shiv Sena branch at Dharna Camp in Taloja. The woman was taken to Panvel Sub District Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The woman was between the ages of 50 and 55. The police have appealed to citizens to inform them if they have any information about the woman.