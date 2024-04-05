Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 to Extend Service Hours From Monday - Details Inside

Good news for commuters using Navi Mumbai Metro line 1 as the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has decided to extend the operational timings from Monday, April 8. There has been demand from commuters since the operation was started last year.At present, Navi Mumbai Metro Line-1 runs from Belapur to Pendhar in Taloja covering a distance of 11.1 km.

As per the decision, the metro service timings will be extended for one hour from Belapur Metro Station and half an hour (30 minutes) from Pendhar Metro Station on all days of the week. After the extension of metro service, the Metro Train Services will commence at 6:00 am from both Belapur and Pendhar Metro Stations.

Similarly, the last metro train service will be available at 11 pm from Belapur Metro Station and 10.30 pm from Pendhar Metro Station on all days of the week. The Navi Metro commenced public operations on November 17, 2023. With metro services operating every 15 minutes between Belapur and Panther, residents, especially those in Kharghar and Taloja, can now enjoy a more comfortable and punctual journey.However, commuters have been demanding to extend the timing as they face trouble if they return late from office.