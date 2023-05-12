Navi Mumbai: Police held 13 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay in country

Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have arrested 13 Bangladeshi nationals, including five women, for allegedly illegally staying in the country, an official said.

The station house officer of Khandeshwar police station said the foreigners were taken into custody from Khanda Colony in New Panvel on Tuesday night. They were living there for the past year without a visa or passport, he said. The arrested persons were booked under the Foreigners Act and the Passports Act on wednesday he said.

Last week in an similar incident, Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals, including six women, for staying without a visa or passport, an official said. Bangladeshi nationals were taken into custody from Nayanagar in Mira Road said senior inspector Sameer Ahirrao from the Anti Human Trafficking Cell of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police.

