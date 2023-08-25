Navi Mumbai: Police register offence against owners of 9 IP addresses for hacking into server of online food company

Owners of nine IP addresses have been charged with a crime by Navi Mumbai police after they are accused of hacking into an online food retailer's server and causing loss of more than Rs 4.3 lakh.

Based on a complaint, the police on Thursday registered a case under relevant provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act against owners of the IP addresses, an official said.

The company’s server was allegedly hacked between June and July 2023. The website crashed because of which customers could not make purchases, resulting in losses of more than Rs 4.3 lakh, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.