Navi Mumbai police registers case against 4 employees of factory for cash gift coupon misuse

Navi Mumbai police have registered a case of criminal breach of trust against four employees of a cement factory for allegedly availing benefit of the company’s cash gift offer coupon meant for customers, an official said.

The employees were involved in the task of attaching the cash offer coupon having a QR code with the containers of a construction liquid manufactured by the company at its factory located in Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai.

But, while attaching the coupon to the containers, they allegedly scanned the QR code themselves to avail the offer benefit which was meant for customers, an official from Kalamboli police station said quoting a complaint lodged by the company management.

While checking the lids of containers, the company officials found the QR code was already scanned and the benefit availed following which they registered the complaint with police, he said. The alleged incident took place between March 8 and 23 in the factory, the official said.