Navi Mumbai: Security guard booked for stalking, harassing female employee of construction firm

A security guard employed at the Navi Mumbai airport construction site has been charged with an offence for allegedly stalking and harassing a female worker there, police said.

An offence under section 354-D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the alleged accused and a manhunt has been launched for him, assistant police inspector Tushar Gurav of the NRI Sagari police station said.

As per the complaint lodged by the 25-year-old woman, the accused had obtained her contact number and stalked her while she was in office and sent her obscene messages on WhatsApp, he said. The accused also used to telephone the victim repeatedly and mentally harassed her, the official said.

In an similar incident, a 45-year-old security guard of a residential building in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl inside the electricity meter room of the complex on multiple occasions, a police official said.