Navi Mumbai: Snake Rescuer Successfully Incubates and Releases 81 Snake Eggs Found at Construction Site Near Ulwe

81 snake eggs were found at a construction site near Ulwe Navi Mumbai. Workers at the construction site spotted a Dhaman (Rat snake) in my backyard Dhaman snake. a non-venomous species, and the snake slithered away due to the disturbance caused by the construction work. They promptly called snake rescuer Akshay Dange, when he arrived on the location, he found out that the condition of eggs is very delicate, so he carefully collected them and placed them in a box filled with cocopeat.

He made small holes in the box to allow oxygen to enter. Dange then maintained a constant temperature of 30 degrees Celsius for 24 days. This careful incubation process ensured that all the eggs hatched successfully. They then released the baby snakes into a safe habitat in the forest near the creek.

Dange has a small message for people he said that if you find any snake call snake rescuer instead of harming them.