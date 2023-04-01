Navi Mumbai: Software developer loses more than Rs 3 lakh in cyber fraud

A 27-year-old software developer from Airoli in Navi Mumbai has lost more than Rs 3 lakh in a cyber fraud after being lured into a part-time online job, police said.

A case of cheating was registered on Friday at Kamothe police station against an unidentified person in this connection, they said.

In his complaint, the victim, who is currently works in an IT company, said that in February this year, the accused lured him into a part-time online job. When he took up the offer, he was asked to like some YouTube channels and invest in crypto currency, a police official said.

He was promised good returns from his investments and for liking the YouTube channels. Although he initially received some amount in return, later on he did not get any money. Realising that he has been cheated, the victim approached the police and filed the complaint, he said.

The victim lost Rs 3.49 lakh to the fraudsters, the police said, adding that investigation into the case is on.